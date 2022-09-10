FairGame Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $957,191.56 and $297,801.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001505 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00104564 BTC.
- Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
FairGame Profile
FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FairGame
