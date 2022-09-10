EYES Protocol (EYES) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,365.00

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EYES Protocol has a total market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EYES Protocol Coin Profile

EYES Protocol (EYES) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EYES Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EYES Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

