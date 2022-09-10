Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,233 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners comprises about 7.5% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Focus Financial Partners worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 303,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,216. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

