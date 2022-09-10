Eversept Partners LP Sells 1,662 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,451. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $239.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

