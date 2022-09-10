Eversept Partners LP Purchases 37,024 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $280,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 582,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

