Eversept Partners LP Makes New $519,000 Investment in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Spero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,951. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Spero Therapeutics

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.