Eversept Partners LP Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eversept Partners LP lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.32. 448,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,733. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average of $251.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

