Eversept Partners LP Grows Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 838.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,813 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of Gossamer Bio worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $99,995.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $151,337.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

