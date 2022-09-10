Eversept Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.27. 712,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,269. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.