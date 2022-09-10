Eversept Partners LP Acquires 329,537 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,537 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for 6.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.91% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $76,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.71. 750,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $151.51.

Insider Activity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

