Eversept Partners LP Acquires 110,700 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.32% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 278,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MREO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Shares of MREO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 421,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.