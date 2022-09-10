Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,937 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.70. 5,585,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,944. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

