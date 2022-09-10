Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,495 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,477. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.