Ethic Inc. Buys 6,650 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.25. 2,867,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,565. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,853 shares of company stock worth $8,884,675 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

