Ethic Inc. Buys 55,474 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,474 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,823,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

