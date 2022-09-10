Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 165,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 839.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $6,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

CAT traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $189.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,234. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

