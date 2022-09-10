Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,081,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248,586. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

