Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.30. 2,076,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,571. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

