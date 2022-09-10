Eric Breon Sells 289,673 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Eric Breon sold 4,600 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,400.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 2,264,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

VCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

