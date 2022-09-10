Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Raised by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,037 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up about 3.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Equity Residential worth $60,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,997. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

