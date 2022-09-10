Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Entravision Communications Trading Up 6.5 %
Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.91. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.34.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.