Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Trading Up 6.5 %

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.91. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.