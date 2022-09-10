Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Position Raised by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Enova International makes up 3.6% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Enova International worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enova International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 139,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,521. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Enova International Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.