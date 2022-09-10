Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1,506.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,756 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $114,903,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $68,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $132.63 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $173.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 736.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.