Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1,791.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,981 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,229,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 336,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

