Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,943 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

