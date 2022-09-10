Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 8,332 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

