Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $6.18 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of UGI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in UGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 77,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

