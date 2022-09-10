Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 506.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,923 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

