Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $8.22 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

