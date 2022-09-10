Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $7.12 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 823.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,733 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Kroger by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

