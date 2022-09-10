Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3,473.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,138 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 61,371 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.68 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

