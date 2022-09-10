Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3,469.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,673,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 791,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

