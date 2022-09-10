Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 6,983 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.