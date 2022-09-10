Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $536.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

