Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 97,398 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5,180.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,398 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

