Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 26,846 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

