EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Up 4.0 %

ENS traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $65.22. 227,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in EnerSys by 959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

