Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) is Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Broad Run Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,379 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises approximately 9.0% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.36% of Encore Capital Group worth $127,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

