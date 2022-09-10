Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Middleby by 14.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Middleby by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 0.6% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MIDD traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,925. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.45.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

