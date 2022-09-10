Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

