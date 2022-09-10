Elequin Capital LP Takes $49,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

ON traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $71.67. 8,264,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,979. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

