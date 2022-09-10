Elequin Capital LP Takes $38,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Booking by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $75.01 on Friday, reaching $1,981.03. The stock had a trading volume of 527,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,898.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,054.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

