Elequin Capital LP Purchases Shares of 526 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.1% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $10.47 on Friday, hitting $522.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

