Elequin Capital LP Purchases Shares of 451 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 451 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $535,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,933,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,349,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,777. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

