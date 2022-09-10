Elequin Capital LP Makes New $80,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. 461,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,322. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.