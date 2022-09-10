Elequin Capital LP Invests $46,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,604,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,568. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

