Elequin Capital LP Invests $30,000 in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. 290,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,391. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $187.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.