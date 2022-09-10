Elequin Capital LP Invests $115,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. MongoDB makes up about 0.0% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $9,059,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $24,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.83.

MDB stock traded up $21.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

