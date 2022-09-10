Elequin Capital LP Acquires Shares of 656 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

NYSE:SAIL remained flat at $65.24 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

