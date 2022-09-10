Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.51

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.51 and traded as high as C$16.41. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$16.31, with a volume of 590,944 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

